Two face jail, AED 30,000 fine for stealing cash in Dubai

The Dubai Disputes Court has sentenced two people to 1-month prison term and an AED 30,000 fine for stealing cash

The court also ordered their deportation after completion of sentence.

A handbag with AED 14,000 and eu3,900 cash in the back seat of a Dubai taxi was stolen.

The victim (an Arab) had boarded the taxi from Salah Al-Din Street in Dubai and filed a complaint with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai about his forgotten Louis Vuitton bag.

Surveillance cameras footage revealed that the two passengers who got into the vehicle after the complainant stole the lost bag and were later arrested.