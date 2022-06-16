News

Hungary eyes more Filipino workers for hospitality, electronic sectors

Hungary’s Ambassador to the Philippines Titanilla Toth said Wednesday the government of Hungary is planning to hire more Filipinos to work in the country located in Central Europe in the hospitality and electronic sectors.

Toth, who paid a courtesy call on President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the latter’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City, said over 800 Filipinos are already working in Hungary at present and the country is “happy to increase the number in the future.”

“We have specific areas in which the collaboration can be closer, mostly in the hospitality sector like hotels. Also, the factories, like many electronics factories, are looking forward to skilled workers from the Philippines,” she said.

“That`s why we also made the cooperation closer because we get TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) here. Tesda can be our biggest partner to make trainings before the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) to enter Hungary,” she added.

“We are already providing 35 scholarships to Filipino students, maybe in the future we can increase that,” Toth said.

