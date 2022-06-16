50K ‘good-paying’ jobs can be created in PH in wind energy sector

Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Bjorn Jahnsen said on Wednesday that Norway has committed to helping the Philippines when it comes to renewable energy sources and some 50,000 “good-paying” jobs may be created in the country if the incoming Marcos administration is willing to develop its offshore wind energy sector.

Speaking to reporters after his courtesy call on President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., at the BBM headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Jahnsen said, “I mentioned to the President-elect that according to a study of World Bank, a roadmap of offshore wind for the Philippines–which we think will be an important new sector in the country–presents great opportunities for the philippines in the future.”

“The World Bank talks about up to 50,000 jobs, good-paying jobs, for Filipinos if you are successful in developing this news sector that require[s] some adjustments on policies on the Filipino side,” he said.

“For instance,” the envoy continued, “Foreign companies should be able to own majority of the equity in these kinds of investments as they often are imvestments with several billions of dollars. And foreign investors would like to have the certainty of having a majority stake in their investment.”

“So if the Philippines is successful in this endeavor, as I mentioned I think thousands of jobs can be created,” he said.

“Norway has one of the first big projects of this right now being developed,” he said, adding offshore wind is a great opportunity for the Philippines.

“As you know, the country is growing in economy and energy consumption is increasing so offshore wind is really one of your best bets for the future,” he said.