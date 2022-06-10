UAE breaches over 1,000 COVID-19 cases anew after four months

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases and 876 recoveries on Friday, June 10.

This is the second day in a row that the UAE registered over 1,000 cases after June 9’s 1,031 cases. This is the highest number for four months and it is the first time cases have passed the 1,000 mark since February 14.

The total active cases stand at 15,439 while the new cases were detected through 247,277 additional tests as the widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures remained in place in the UAE.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 9 are 915,068, while total recoveries stand at 897,324.