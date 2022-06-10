News

UAE breaches over 1,000 COVID-19 cases anew after four months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases and 876 recoveries on Friday, June 10.

This is the second day in a row that the UAE registered over 1,000 cases after June 9’s 1,031 cases. This is the highest number for four months and it is the first time cases have passed the 1,000 mark since February 14.

The total active cases stand at 15,439 while the new cases were detected through 247,277 additional tests as the widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures remained in place in the UAE.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 9 are 915,068, while total recoveries stand at 897,324.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mask iStock 503921072

DILG ‘doesn’t recognize’ Cebu’s lifting of mask mandate outdoors

3 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 3

“Mahal kita at hanggang sa muli”: Juan Karlos, Maureen Wroblewitz break up

3 hours ago
Remove mask uae

Wearing of face masks not mandatory outdoors in Cebu

3 hours ago
2022 Philippines Presidential Elections

Majority of candidates, parties beat SOCE deadline, says Comelec

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button