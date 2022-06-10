News

Transporting gas cylinders, goods on e-scooters illegal in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi police have warned against transporting gas cylinders and goods on e-scooters after some reported cases.

An e-scooter rider in the UAE was spotted transporting gas cylinders on his vehicle following which an Abu Dhabi police official has warned that it is dangerous and illegal to transport gas cylinders, goods, and drive with a double seat on e-scooters.

Brig Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Head of Abu Dhabi Traffic and Patrols Department, said many e-scooter riders drive rashly urging people to refrain from wrong driving practices.

During a recent nationwide police event on the safety of e-scooters, the officer said Police were keen to educate people about the dangers of stunts or rash riding.

Earlier this month, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi urged cyclists and e-scooter riders to adhere to the safety requirements.

