Sharjah civil defence teams put out fire in a paint plant at Al Hamriya area in Sharjah.

The operations room at the Sharjah Directorate of Civil Defence received a report of fire in a paint manufacturing company in Al Hamriya area at 4:15pm on Wednesday.

Following this, civil defence vehicles from Al Hamriya, Al Saja’a and Samnan stations and national ambulances rushed to the scene and evacuated the workers brought the fire under control at 6:15pm. The cause of the fire is being investigated.