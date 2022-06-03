News

Suspect in murder of Filipino-American killed in San Francisco

Staff Report

Photo from the Oakley Police Department

Police in Oakley near San Francisco said that authorities in Washington State killed the suspect involved in the death of a 24-year-old Filipino-American who has been missing since late January 2022.

Earlier Filipino American Alexis Gabe was on her way to her ex-boyfriend’s house in Antioch when she was reported missing.

KOMO reported Wednesday night that authorities in Kent near Seattle shot and killed the murder suspect who was holding a knife.

Earlier police questioned Gabe’s ex-boyfriend numerous times after her family found her vehicle with the engine still running at a dead-end street in Oakley.

The man killed was identified as Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones and Police acknowledged that they suspected foul play saying more arrests are possible.

Gabe’s body has yet to be found, but police believe she is somewhere in California and not Washington while CCTV footage obtained by investigators showed Jones abandoning the victim’s vehicle on January 26 and his fingerprint was also found on Gabe’s cellphone case, which was recovered not far from his home.

There is a $100,000 reward in this case leading to Gabe’s body and information about additional suspects, but Police have not reached any motive in the case.

