S. Korea to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals

South Korea will lift quarantine requirements for unvaccinated foreign travelers on June 8.

South Korea’s prime minister Friday said the country will end quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8. The country will also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights, he said.

But the requirement of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result prior to entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after arrival will continue.

“While there was a 7-day quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals until now, such a requirement will be eliminated from June 8 regardless of their vaccination status,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a pandemic response meeting.

Han said the country’s COVID-19 situation had stabilized due to which aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8 to ensure that flights can operate in a timely manner.