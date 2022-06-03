News

REVEALED: 10 finalists of top model competition at Miss World Philippines

Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced Friday the top 10 finalists of its Top Model competition ahead of the 2022 edition’s coronation night.

The Miss World Philippines organization (MWPH) posted photos of the finalists on its Instagram page and the top 10 finalists of the Top Model competition include Zambales’ Patricia McGee, Las Piñas’ Alison Black, San Juan City’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan, Bacoor City’s Aliana Joaquin, and Aklan’s Beatriz McLelland.

The others are Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, Albay’s Paula Madarieta Ortega, Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria, Makati City’s Ashley Subijano Montenegro, and Manila’s Carla Manuel and the announcement for this was made during the MWPH Charity Gala Night last Wednesday, June 1.

The Top Model competition is the latest fast-track challenge that the MWP contestants underwent and the winner of the top model competition, who will be revealed during the pageant’s coronation night, was judged based on modeling skills (50%), beauty (25%), and elegance and sophistication (25%).

The winner of the challenge will automatically secure a semifinal spot in the pageant given that the top model competition is a fast-track event.

