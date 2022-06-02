Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to return to office or quit

Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk has asked the Tesla employees to return to work or leave the job.

Musk, in an email to employees, said, “Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week.. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” Musk said.

He added that the office must be the employee’s primary workplace “where the other workers they regularly interact with are based, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties.”

Tesla has moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, but one of its factories was in the San Francisco Bay area.

“There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while. Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in,” Musk said in the email.

When asked on Twitter, “Hey Elon…any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?” Musk replied: ”They should pretend to work somewhere else.”