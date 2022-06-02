Drilon to new senators: Kailagan mag-aral

Retiring Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon is telling newly-elected and neophyte senators to study. Drilon said that being elected is not enough.

“Kailangan po mag-aral sila. You must earn the respect of your peers first, and the public second. And therefore, there’s nothing wrong with studying and getting advice from experts in the field,” Drilon said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“In the Senate, you get confronted with issues in various fields and therefore to be able to participate and contribute your share in policymaking, you must have certain knowledge of what is the issue at hand,” he added.

Drilon shared some of his experienced when she shifted from the executive to legislative.

“I had to study, to listen. I was quiet for the first few months trying to learn the traditions of the institution of democracy called the Senate. That was how I was able to get into the groove,” he said.

“To those who are incoming, there’s no substitute for studying and learning. Learning as we know is a never-ending process. Even at my age, 76, I continue to read, I continue to learn new things,” he said.

Drilon also said that he is joining the message of Senator Migz Zubiri to Senator-elect Robin Padilla to study as Committee on Constitutional Amendment and Revision of Codes and Laws.

“Remember, it says Revision of Codes and Laws. This would refer to major laws like Civil Code, Revised Penal Code, all the codified laws and it’s not easy to do that. I don’t claim to know all of those but certainly to a neophyte senator who has had no exposure to these subjects he needs a lot of schooling,” he said.

“In fairness to the public who expects him to come up with policies insofar as not only the process of amending the constitution but the substance of the amendment. You must be able to debate with your colleagues so you can come up with a most reasonable policy,” the veteran lawmaker added.