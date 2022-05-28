NewsTFT News

‘Starstruck’: Priest admits getting distracted by bridesmaid actress Maine Mendoza

Justin Aguilar

Photo of actress Maine Mendoza during her sister's wedding

In a Facebook post, Rev. Father Joseph Fidel Roura shared how he got distracted by a bridesmaid for the first time during a wedding that he officiated. He is referring to actress Maine Mendoza who was the maid of honor during her sister’s wedding.

“Napakarami ko nang ikinasal pero ngayon lang ako nadistract sa maid of honor,” said Fr. Roura in a post that he shared to his 3.3 million followers last Friday, May 27.

Fr. Roura humored how he purposely called on the maid of honor just to get a closer look of the actress.

“Yong pwede namang ‘di na tawagin ang best man at maid of honor dahil nasa harap ko na ‘yong arrhae and rings pero tinawag ko pa rin haha. Para-paraan lang ‘yan,” said the priest.

As of writing, more than his ‘starstruck’ post has now more than 103 thousand reactions and 1.7k shares.

‘Tagos sa puso’

The bride, Nicoleen Dyann Mendoza, posted on instagram to thank the priest for his heart-warming homily.

“We can’t thank enough our officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Fidel Roura, for a solemn and tagos-sa-puso ceremony… for honoring our parents and our principal sponsors. It was a heartfelt homily like no other. First sentence palang, umiiyak na ako sa harap ng altar. Thank you for calming me and my husband.. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam, comforting and reassuring,” said Nicoleen.

Many fans teased Maine Mendoza and boyfriend actor Arjo Atayde to be next in line after her elder sister’s wedding, commenting on the couples shared photos online.

One user commented, “#ArMaine na next IKAKASAL.”

ArMaine is the combination of both artists names. The couple has yet to announce their engagement and has been together for three years.

