Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

The National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to June 15 according to Malcanang on Friday.

Deputy presidential spokesperson Kris Ablan said that the Inter-Agency Task Force made the recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Abra, Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Angeles City, Olongapo City, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Lucena City, Marinduque, Albay, Aklan, Siquijor, Biliran, Zamboanga City, Bukidnon, Iligan City, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City are areas also under Alert Level 1.

The lowest form of the alert level system allows intrazonal and interzonal travel regardless of age and comorbidities, and all establishments, persons, or activities to operate, work at full on-site capacity subject to minimum public health standards.