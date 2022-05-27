News

Imee Marcos ‘not vying’ for position of Senate president

Senator Imee Marcos, sister of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr has said that she is “not vying” for the position of Senate president.

She also added that she doesn’t aspire for any rank in the chamber in the 19th Congress.

“Hindi ko minimithi na mag-Senate president o kung ano-ano pang mga posisyon. Ang akin lang tuloy tuloy lang ang trabaho sa Senate. Maraming trabahong hinaharap,” Marcos said in an interview to Dobol B TV. She made this comment after being asked what will be her role in the Senate considering her personal relationship with the incoming president.

“Ako na lang ang ‘super ate.’ Sapat na ‘yon, hindi na kailangan ng iba pang titulo, kung hindi tumulong mula sa legislative side,” Imee said.

“Hindi naman siguro lihim na si Presdente [Rodrigo] Duterte nagkaproblema sa lehislatura, sa Senado, so sana smooth-sailing na ngayon. Wala nang veto, veto masyado, wala nang pagtutunggali, mga Blue Ribbon kahit papaano pag-usapan at imbestigahan nang todo-todo. Wala na masyadong alitan between the two branches of government,” she added.

This came after Senator Sonny Angara recently said that Imee and Senator-elect Loren Legarda have shown interest in the position of Senate president pro tempore, which is the second highest position in the Upper Chamber.

