Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies ‘due to grief’

The husband of one of the teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has reportedly died of a heart attack, members of the teacher’s family said Thursday.

Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia, who taught for 23 years at Robb Elementary School and was killed protecting her students during a massacre at a Texas elementary school.

Garcia was one of two teachers killed by a teenage gunman.

A GoFundMe page set up by Debra Austin, who said she was the cousin of teacher Irma Garcia, by Thursday night raised nearly $1.6m (£1.3m) out of an initial modest goal of $10,000.

Austin said that Irma’s husband Joe “has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency.”

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear,” she added.

On Twitter, a nephew of Garcia, John Martinez, said: “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief.”

Ernie Zuniga, a news anchor for local station KABB FOX San Antonio, tweeted that Garcia died due to fatal heart attack. The couple leaves behind four children.