Marcos reveals meeting with Pres. Duterte before elections, open to make Duterte as ‘drug czar’

President-elect Bongbong Marcos revealed that he met a number of times with outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte during the campaign season.

“Oo, pinuntahan ko siya sabi ko ‘how do you want to do this? Ako na lang ang natirang kandidato sa administration side. Baka puwede pa tayo magtulungan ganon, ganon,” Marcos said in a press briefing.

Duterte previously refused to endorse a presidential candidate during the May 9 polls. Duterte even called Marcos a weak and spoiled leader.

Marcos said that during one of their talks Duterte said that he should continue his war on drugs and modify it if necessary.

The president-elect said he is ready to offer a post to Duterte in order to continue the government’s war against illegal drugs.

Marcos however clarified that this is not a standing offer yet.

“No, he has not, we have not talked about it. But I am open to anyone who is able to help in the government so matagal na kaming magkaibigan ni PRRD, noong mayor pa siya long long time ago,” he said.

