Manila will uphold international ruling against Beijing on South China Sea: Marcos

Filipino President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said that he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing on the South China Sea.

Marcos said that he would not let China violate Manila’s maritime rights.

“We have a very important ruling in our favor and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right,” Marcos said in an interview.

Earlier the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration declared Beijing’s claim over most of the South China Sea to be without basis.

Marcos said he would not “allow a single millimeter of our maritime coastal rights to be trampled upon”.

“We’re talking about China. We talk to China consistently with a firm voice. We cannot go to war with them. That’s the last thing we need right now.”