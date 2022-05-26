381 die, 2,620 injured in road mishaps in UAE in 2021

As many as 381 people died while 2,620 were injured in road mishaps in UAE in 2021 while 256 deaths and 2,437 injuries were reported in 2020.

The Ministry of Interior figures showed the number of crashes increased in 2021 to 3,488 from 2,931 in 2020.

On the contrary in 2020 many of the roads saw less traffic at the height of the pandemic.

Statistics showed that distracted driving caused 1,031 collisions in 2021 which was up from 816 in 2020, sudden swerving caused 548 accidents in 2021 compared to 492 in 2020, while not keeping a safe distance between cars caused 484 crashes last year and 413 in a year before period.