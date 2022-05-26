News

381 die, 2,620 injured in road mishaps in UAE in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

As many as 381 people died while 2,620 were injured in road mishaps in UAE in 2021 while 256 deaths and 2,437 injuries were reported in 2020.

The Ministry of Interior figures showed the number of crashes increased in 2021 to 3,488 from 2,931 in 2020.

On the contrary in 2020 many of the roads saw less traffic at the height of the pandemic.

Statistics showed that distracted driving caused 1,031 collisions in 2021 which was up from 816 in 2020, sudden swerving caused 548 accidents in 2021 compared to 492 in 2020, while not keeping a safe distance between cars caused 484 crashes last year and 413 in a year before period.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1222165231

26 kids catch contagious hand, foot, and mouth disease in India

3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 1

Manila will uphold international ruling against Beijing on South China Sea: Marcos

3 hours ago
iStock 1017119960 1

19 children, two teachers killed in US school shooting

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 at 12.28.29

‘Poison gas’ gang, arrested by Abu Dhabi Police

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button