26 kids catch contagious hand, foot, and mouth disease in India

INDIA: In Odisha, 26 children have been diagnosed with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), and their conditions are stable, according to a health official on Tuesday, May 24.

HFMD is an infectious illness caused by intestinal viruses that primarily affects children. Adults are less likely to have the sickness since their immune systems are normally robust enough to fight off the infection.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of the viral infection include fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on the hands, feet, and buttocks.

Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters that 26 of the 36 samples collected and examined at the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar proved positive for HFMD, as per reports from Zee News.

The patients’ conditions are not critical, and they are being closely monitored, he added.

Over 80 instances of HFMD were detected earlier this month in Kerala’s Kollam district, leading the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to enhance their surveillance in border regions.

