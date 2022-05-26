19 children, two teachers killed in US school shooting

Nineteen children and 2 teachers were killed in the shooting incident at a school at Texas in US.

The incident was reported from a South Texas elementary school in a single fourth-grade classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and the operation lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

The incident reignited a national debate over America’s gun laws.

Police circled Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, breaking windows to evacuate children and staff, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez has told CNN.

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos it took 40 minutes to an hour from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.

Ramos began his rampage by shooting his grandmother at home, though officials could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed.

The Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key while the gunman drove to the nearby school where he crashed his car and entered the building wearing tactical gear and carrying a rifle.

Multiple children were also injured while his grandmother survived but is in critical condition.