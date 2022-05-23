OFW from Leyte honored in Japan for rescuing woman from jumping off bridge

A Filipino in Japan has received a citation for rescuing a woman and preventing her from jumping off a bridge.

A report in Unang Balita said that Leyte-born Emil Rebejo Vega was on his way to home from work riding on a motorcycle when he spotted the woman jumping off the bridge.

He went to the woman and prevented her from jumping off while seeking help from other motorists who called the police. Rebejo, who has been living in Japan for 16 years, was given a citation by the Asaka City police force.