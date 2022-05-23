MRT-7 nearly 65% complete in PH; partial opening by Q4, 2022

The Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) will be made partially operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The (MRT-7) that connects Quezon City and Bulacan province is nearly 65 percent complete and will reduce travel time between San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, and North Avenue, Quezon City to 34 minutes from the usual 2 hours.

Earlier President Rodrigo Duterte had said “We can proudly say that this new metric rail transit system which spans more than 24 km from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte in Bulacan is a world-class mode of transportation for the benefit of the people. The project is more than 60 percent complete and we are committed to making it partially operational by [the] 4th quarter of 2022.”

The service will ferry over 300,000 passengers daily in its first year of operations.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said, “ Mula noong nag-umpisa tayo ng konstruksyon noong 2016 ay nasa halos 65 percent ang ating progress rate para sa MRT-7.”

“(Since we started construction in 2016, our progress rate is now at 65 percent for MRT-7.) ”

The railway is projected to be made partially operational in December and will start full operations in 2023.

The common station that will link LRT-1, MRT-3, MRT-7, and the Metro Manila Subway is 75 percent complete.