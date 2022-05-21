Viral: Mom raises awareness after losing 4 years old daughter to Type 1 diabetes

In a Facebook post which has now over 296,000 reactions and 247,000 shares, Wella Baloloy Sia shares her painful experience over the sudden death of her 4-year-old daughter Sophia who was later on diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Many netizens react in shock as they couldn’t believe a child as young as four could succumb to a disease like diabetes.

Sophia’s mom shared that they initially noticed her being lethargic last May 11 and have her checked in a nearby hospital. They’ve been in and out in the emergency room days after until finally being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on May 15th.

By the time the disease was diagnosed, it was too late. Sophia died the following day.

“Durog ang puso ko hanggang ngayon at hindi ko alam kung hanggang kelan pero patuloy kong hina hanap ang Purpose ni Lord kung bakit nangyari to samin,” said Wella in her viral post.

Wella hopes that by sharing her daughter’s story, awareness on Type 1 diabetes will be raised and more children can be saved from the disease.

One to extend condolences to the Sophia’s parents is Dr. Willie Ong, a Filipino cardiologist who rose to fame by sharing free medical advice on Facebook. He dedicated an entire live video on Facebook to explain the disease in honor of Sophia.

He urged parents to not take possible symptoms of diabetes lightly.

“Ang sintomas ng diabetes sa bata [o] sa matanda, halos pareho… ang warning signs [ay] nauuhaaw, nagugutom, namamayat, lumalabo ang mata, pagod palagi, laging umiihi,” shared Dr. Ong.

Type 1 diabetes can be triggered by any virus including cold. If left untreated, early symptoms can develop to Diabetes ketoacidosis which is a serious complication of diabetes.

He encouraged his viewers to get regular physical exercise and eat a balanced diet and get regular insulin testing to avoid or manage Type 1 diabetes.