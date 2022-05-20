YouTube, TikTok most popular apps among Filipino kids

Cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky has said that the YouTube and TikTok are the most popular apps among Filipino kids.

Kaspersky made these conclusions based on the data from January to March.

“Statistics from the cybersecurity company show that the top five applications young Pinoy kids are spending time most on are YouTube (26.46%), TikTok (16.75%) Messenger (16.07%), the popular game Roblox (13.67%), and Facebook (9.11%),” the firm said in a statement.

It added that the other favorite apps among Filipinos kids are Chrome browser (6.39%), YouTube Kids (3.54%), Netflix (3.08%) with the gaming apps Call of Duty (2.56%) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (2.37%) also figuring in the list.

Kaspersky managing director for Asia Pacific Sandra Lee said that with kids relying on the Internet for study as well as play and entertainment the parents need to ensure their responsibility and safety.

Global data has shown that YouTube ranked the most popular app for kids at 31.6% followed by TikTok at 19%, WhatsApp at 18%, Roblox at 7.5%, and Chrome at 7.3%.