UN General Assembly pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa

The United Nations General Assembly will pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 20.

The tribute will be held at 9am in the General Assembly Hall. The UN General Assembly members as well as permanent representatives will observe a minute of silence to pay respects to the late UAE leader.

The UN Flag will be lowered to half-mast at its Headquarters in New York to pay respects while member States, heads of the five regional groups at the UN General Assembly and the US permanent representative, the host country, will deliver statements during the remembrance.

The UN body will also express condolences and sympathies with the UAE government and people and recall Sheikh Khalifa’s legacy and achievements.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has also extended profound condolences to the Al Nahyan family, the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.