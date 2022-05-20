UAE tourism sector rebounds, crosses pre-pandemic levels

The UAE tourism sector has rebounded to score a better performance than the pre-pandemic levels, said Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises and Chairman of the UAE Tourism Council.

He said hotels recorded a 20 per cent rise in first-quarter revenues to AED 11 billion compared to the same period in 2019 while the occupancy rate of 80 percent was among the highest globally.

Al Falasi attributed this to the focus on the sector under UAE’s development vision for the next 50 years and the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership.

The hotel establishments received six million visitors to spend 25 million hotel nights registering a growth of 10 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and the average duration of hotel guest stays reached 25 percent during the same period.

The first quarter of 2022 saw tourism flows from foreign markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Russia, and the US topped the list of international tourists.

Al Falasi said major events hosted by the UAE over the past several months helped support the sector including Expo 2020 Dubai, which successfully attracted over 24 million visitors in six months.