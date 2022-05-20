DOH: No monkeypox detected yet in PH

The Department of Health announced on Friday that the so-called monkeypox has not been detected in the Philippines.

“To date, monkeypox has not been detected within the Philippines or at its borders,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH added that they are intensifying the country’s border control measures to screen the potential entry of the virus.

Several dozen suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases have been detected since the beginning of May in Europe and North America.

The World Health Organization said that monkeypox could be similar to small pox.

Fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, were some of the signs of monkeypox.

“Wear your best-fitted mask, ensure good airflow, keep hands clean, and keep physical distance. These also protect us against COVID-19,” the DOH said.