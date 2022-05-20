ADNOC’s capacity rises by 650 million barrels with three new oil discoveries

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has announced three oil discoveries including one at Bu Hasa, Abu Dhabi’s biggest onshore field, that will add more than 650 million barrels of oil to the country’s hydrocarbon reserves.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based group said the 500 million barrels of oil were discovered at Bu Hasa, from an exploration well in the field, the company adding that the discovery offers “substantial additional premium-grade Murban oil resources”.

The second oil find was in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 3, operated by Occidental with around 100 million barrels of oil discovered in the place.

In the third discovery, around 50 million barrels of light and sweet Murban-quality crude were found in the Al Dhafra Petroleum Concession, Adnoc said.