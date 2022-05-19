Mother sentenced to prison in Dubai for abandoning new-born daughter

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian mother to two months in prison for abandoning her new-born daughter in the hospital.

The baby girl was treated at the intensive care unit and the woman was allowed to leave the hospital. The baby had a poor health condition and was advised to remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

When the mother returned to the hospital after three months to check up on the baby, she left the hospital but did not take her child along.

Police launched a search for the mother only to discover that she had fled the country.