Macau expands entry exemptions for Filipino domestic workers

Authorities have expanded the entry exemptions for Filipino domestic workers to Macau.

The Filipino non-resident workers “for domestic work” can apply to enter without requiring them to care for the elderly, children or people suffering from illness.

Earlier on April 14 the entry into Macau for non-resident Filipino workers was allowed in case they had to care for the elderly aged 65 and over, children up to 12 years old, the sick or people with special needs.

Now by May 23, the third phase of the pilot program for the limited entry exemption of non-resident foreign workers of Philippine nationality for domestic work ceases to impose restrictions on “individuals subject to care”.

The other requirements of mandatory vaccination of at least two doses, taken more than 14 days before entering Macau, and a 14-day quarantine in a hotel to be paid by employers however remain unchanged.

Macau has enforced strong border restrictions banning the entry of foreigners even as it only registered 82 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.