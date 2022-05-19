News

Camping banned on public beaches in RAK

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah’s Municipality Department has decided to ban camping on public beaches of the emirate following complaints from residents and beach goers that camps were put up in undesignated areas.

The emirate’s municipality on social media urged people to follow rules and warned of legal action.

Authorities said campers have been setting up tents close to the coastal areas without permission from the municipality department causing encroachment on public properties and affecting the appearance of beaches.

The authorities also said people can contact its call centre at 800 661 for more information.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bungee Jump from Macaus Tower Macau China 1

Macau expands entry exemptions for Filipino domestic workers

1 hour ago
DOLLARS

Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

1 hour ago
baby 4077353 1280 1

Mother sentenced to prison in Dubai for abandoning new-born daughter

1 hour ago
woman hands holding many plastic bags over white background no picture id1131005348 1

Ajman plans to ban use of plastic bags from 2023

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button