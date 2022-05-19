Camping banned on public beaches in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah’s Municipality Department has decided to ban camping on public beaches of the emirate following complaints from residents and beach goers that camps were put up in undesignated areas.

The emirate’s municipality on social media urged people to follow rules and warned of legal action.

Authorities said campers have been setting up tents close to the coastal areas without permission from the municipality department causing encroachment on public properties and affecting the appearance of beaches.

The authorities also said people can contact its call centre at 800 661 for more information.