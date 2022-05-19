Ajman plans to ban use of plastic bags from 2023

The authorities in Ajman are planning to ban use of plastic bags from 2023.

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department campaign to restrict use of plastic bags achieved a 62 per cent “commitment rate” as 300 facilities were inspected.

Eng Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, executive director of the Public Health and Environment Sector said this reduced 39,500kg of waste .

A study to find alternatives to single-use plastic bags was also being undertaken while there are plans ahead to conduct awareness campaigns about the harm caused to the environment through use of single-use plastic.