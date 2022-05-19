News

Ajman plans to ban use of plastic bags from 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

The authorities in Ajman are planning to ban use of plastic bags from 2023.

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department campaign to restrict use of plastic bags achieved a 62 per cent “commitment rate” as 300 facilities were inspected.

Eng Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, executive director of the Public Health and Environment Sector said this reduced 39,500kg of waste .

A study to find alternatives to single-use plastic bags was also being undertaken while there are plans ahead to conduct awareness campaigns about the harm caused to the environment through use of single-use plastic.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bungee Jump from Macaus Tower Macau China 1

Macau expands entry exemptions for Filipino domestic workers

1 hour ago
DOLLARS

Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

1 hour ago
baby 4077353 1280 1

Mother sentenced to prison in Dubai for abandoning new-born daughter

1 hour ago
ras al khaimah scaled 1

Camping banned on public beaches in RAK

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button