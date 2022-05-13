PH Embassy expresses condolences in passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has expressed its condolences in the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, praised Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for his service that propelled the UAE to greater heights to the economic powerhouse that it is today after nearly two decades under his leadership.

“During His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s eighteen years as President starting in 2004, he steered UAE towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, thus securing a bright future for his country’s future generations.”

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13, 2022. He was 73.

The UAE ordered a 40-day mourning and a 3-day work suspension across public and private sectors, starting May 14.

Here’s the Embassy’s statement in full:

“With profound sadness, the Filipinos join our Emirati brothers and sisters in deeply mourning the passing of the beloved leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s eighteen years as President starting in 2004, he steered UAE towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, thus securing a bright future for his country’s future generations.

The Filipino people stand in solidarity with the people and nation of the UAE in expressing heartfelt gratitude for what His Highness Sheikh Khalifa has done as the highest leader and great friend of many nations during his illustrious lifetime.”