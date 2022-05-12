UAE plans to build a settlement on Mars, says top official

The plans of the UAE to build a settlement on Mars by 2117 could turn out to be reality, a top Emirati space official said.

Adnan Al Rais, Mars 2117 manager at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, told the Future Innovation Summit that the UAE’s plan to “build a scientific settlement on Mars was a long-term plan to benefit humanity.”

“Some people think about this like a fantasy but there is something … definitely happening. The UAE has a vision and a clear path for the next 100 years,” he was quoted as saying.

The UAE has already deployed its Hope spacecraft to study the planet’s atmosphere, and is building an AED 500 million science city in Dubai to simulate the conditions on Mars while planning to land a rover on the Moon this year.