UAE health authorities urge public to continue using masks

8 hours ago

The UAE health authorities have urged the public to continue using masks to control COVID-19.

Spokesman of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, Dr Taher Al Ameri, said self-protection was necessary to preserve the gains made in fighting the pandemic.

“We are keen to limit the spread of the virus and, thankfully, we have seen a decrease in the number of new infections and no deaths have been recorded since March 7,” he said.

“We are proud that we have returned to a new normal life and people should continue to follow all safety measures.”

Under new rules people are not required to wear face masks outside but need so in all public indoor areas.

Dr Al Ameri asked people to remain apprised of rules in other countries while travelling during the summer holidays.

“We ask citizens and residents wishing to travel to check the rules and procedures of the countries they wish to visit for their own safety and to avoid fines,” he said.

“People should follow all preventive measures adopted in foreign countries, especially as cases continue to rise in many parts of the world.”

