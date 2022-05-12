Teen dies after jumping out from 12th floor of Sharjah building

A teenager was found in a pool of blood after jumping from the 12th floor of an apartment in Al Tawoun area of Sharjah.

The Police have started investigation into the death of the 15- year-old Arab boy after the incident came to fore at 2am on Sunday.

The boy took the drastic step after an argument with his father. A team of CID and forensic experts found the boy dead on the spot with severe skull fracture and internal bleeding.

Doctors at Kuwaiti Hospital have confirmed the boy’s death while officers at Al Buhairah Police station are interrogating his family.

The boy was outside his house with his friends for a long time due to which his father scolded him and the teenager was upset with the situation at home which forced him to jump from the balcony.