News

PH Consulate General in Dubai achieves highest number of overseas Filipino voters at 60,393

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

A total of 60,393 overseas Filipinos cast their ballot at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai during the 2022 Overseas Voting which was held from 10 April to 9 May 2022, the highest number of overseas voters in the Middle East since overseas absentee voting began in 2004.

The number accounts for a record 31.49 per cent of the 191,779 registered voters in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, which is also the highest number of registered overseas voters among Foreign Service posts all over the world. In the 2016 presidential election, a total of 37,950 voted which is 30.8 percent of 122,953 registered overseas voters in the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

The Consulate exerted all possible efforts to achieve this record number of voters during the month-long period, including having extended hours for voting and providing free shuttle services for voters from different emirates.

“This record turnout is a testament to the keenness of overseas Filipinos in Dubai and Northern Emirates to participate in the democratic process of elections in the Philippines, and make their voice heard in choosing which path our country should take in the next six years,” said Renato N. Dueñas Jr., the Philippine Consul General in Dubai.

The 2022 Overseas Voting in Dubai was held at the premises of the Consulate and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Dubai from 10 April to 9 May 2022. The votes were counted and the post-election proceedings were held immediately after the closing of votes. The proceedings ended on 11 May 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte 1

Sara agrees to take charge of Department of Education

7 hours ago
bongbong marcos smile

Marcos Jr camp wasn’t expecting 31M votes: Spokesman

7 hours ago
iStock 476505663

UAE health authorities urge public to continue using masks

8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on January 4, 2021. SIMEON CELI/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Duterte wants to kill 3 or 5 drug lords as part of war on drugs

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button