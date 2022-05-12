Lucky expat wins $1M for second time at Dubai Duty Free draw

A lucky Indian expat won $1 million the second time at Dubai Duty Free draw.

The expat joined the list of winners at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire.

Sree Sunil Sreedharan, a 55-year-old Indian national based in Dubai is the 8-th person to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice and had bought the lucky ticket (number 1938) in the Millennium Millionaire Series 388 online on April 10 and earlier in September 2019 he had won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 310 with ticket number 4638.

He also won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1746 with ticket number 1293 in February 2020. He is a regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotions for over 20 years and now runs his own online trading business in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for making me a second-time winner of US$1 million. I’m encouraging everyone to participate in this amazing promotion and be patient. I am certainly proof of that!” he said.

A resident of the Indian state of Kerala, he is the 188th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 while Indian nationals make the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.