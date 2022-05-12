JOB UPDATES: Recruitment opens at Emirates, Flydubai as aviation industry rebounds

Hiring at Dubai’s top airlines Emirates and Flydubai has opened up across sectors driven by recovery in the travel and aviation industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said recruitment across various levels has been opened in the aviation sector.

During a round table discussion held on the side lines of the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Sheikh Ahmed said, “We’ve been moving with our training facility at maximum capacity now…bringing people to be trained and certified. I would say this has reached over 80 percent.”

“I think people really want to see themselves traveling as they haven’t traveled in the past two years. They want to meet their relatives or travel for different purposes. People are coming here to do business and they are satisfied with the policies and that’s a positive sign that we see,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “We are trying to go back to pre-Covid times. This is something we are working hard on. We are also planning profits in 2023.”

Passenger numbers are however yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“Operations in those countries haven’t reached the optimum level yet. Additionally, there are issues related to the supply chain (plus the difficulties in) getting people back to work — these issues are everywhere. But slowly, I think we are coming back. I hope that by the end of the year, things will be much better and we will have a clearer picture,” he said.

“I hope that by the end of the year, we will be able to go up to a full capacity. We anticipate an increase in passenger numbers next year, and that is why the upgrade at Dubai International Airport (DXB) is happening this year and will end soon. We thought, ‘let’s finish the job this year and then we forget about it for the next 10 years’,” he added.