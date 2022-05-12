Duterte wants to kill 3 or 5 drug lords as part of war on drugs

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he wants to kill 3 or 5 drug lords as part of the war on drugs before relinquishing power.

He said that his successor should continue the work of fight against drug lords.

“Siguro bago ako mag-alis makatapos lang tayo ng mga tatlo o limang drug lords. Gusto ko patayin. Ayoko ng buhay,” he said in his taped address to the nation Thursday.

“(Before I leave, let’s finish three or five drug lords. I want to kill them. I do not want them alive.)”

Urging government workers to fight against drugs, he said, “ We, I would tell my co-workers in government, we have to gamble. We have to fight them at kung mag-fight man tayo, patayin na lang ninyo (and when we fight, just kill them).”