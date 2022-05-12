Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Airport to close for 2-months for runway upgradation

Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Airport will close for 2-months for up-gradation work of its runway.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the expansion of Al Bateen Executive Airport will allow the airport to handle larger aircraft and refurbishment will be carried out from May 11 to July 20. During this time only helicopters can use the airport and full service is expected to resume on July 21.

Al Bateen Executive Airport chiefly handles private jets in the Middle East and North Africa region (Mena).

The airport has a stand capacity for up to 50 private jets and existing carriers already operating out of the airport include Al Jaber Aviation, Falcon Aviation Services and Rotana Jet.