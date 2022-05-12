News

Abu Dhabi court jails man for 10-years in arms trafficking case

Staff Report

An Abu Dhabi Court has imprisoned a man for 10-years in an arms trafficking case.

The man used social media to sell weapons and ammunition and has been fined AED 1 million.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court found him guilty of possessing and trafficking firearms and ammunition without a licence by posting pictures on social media.

The authorities launched a sting operation after information that the man dealt in firearms without approval from authorities.

Prosecutors issued a warrant of arrest to search his home and the items seized included an automatic rifle and ammunition.

An undercover security agent, pretending to be a potential buyer, cracked the case and the arrest came as he was delivering the rifle to the agent.

The man confessed to possessing and illegally dealing with firearms.

