Six armed men assault family, rob cash, jewellery worth AED 1.1M in Dubai

Six armed men assaulted a family and robbed cash and jewellery worth AED 1.1 million from a villa in Dubai.

The incident was reported in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle as the gang armed with knives and a hammer made entry into the villa from top floor and tied up four members of the family.

They escaped with AED 450,000 cash, two watches worth AED 348,000 and a diamond ring costing AED 400,000.

One suspect was arrested from Dubai International Airport, while two others from Sharjah Airport while fourth one was apprehended in Al Twar. However, two others remain at large.

