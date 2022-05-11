Sara Duterte seeks to head Department of National Defense

Sara Duterte, who is leading in the vice-presidential race as per unofficial poll results, is looking to head the Department of National Defense.

Her spokesperson said Wednesday that she hopes to lead the Department of National Defense under the next administration.

Speaking to CNN Philippines’ The Source, Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco said the Davao City Mayor has not changed the preference for the post.

“Not that I am aware. I do know as well that she is very well-versed in local governance, having been mayor for several years and very finely attuned to all the challenges that local governments face all over the country as well,” Garcia said.

She also said Duterte has a “vast experience in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Davao and ensuring that peace and order is always given paramount importance, it being one of the most important building blocks for progress.”

“We’ve seen that in her ability to uplift Davao’s peace and order situation to the point where it is now one of the most competitive cities in the entire Philippines,” Frasco added.