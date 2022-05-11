News

JOBS UPDATE: Ads for 400 teaching jobs issued in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Advertisements for 400 teaching jobs were issued in Dubai and Abu Dhabi ahead of academic year.

The positions advertised include of teachers, music tutors, subject specialists, and those involving special education needs and of leadership roles. As many as 250 jobs are available in Dubai, over 100 in Abu Dhabi and nearly a dozen in Sharjah with some in the Northern Emirates.

The vacancies were advertised in Tes, formerly the Times Educational Supplement.

The positions have a mostly May deadline for applications and an August start date with most schools starting the academic year on August 29 or 30.

The jobs include that of an English teacher in North London Collegiate School Dubai ( Requiring experience in teaching the International Baccalaureate diploma curriculum), head of mathematics and science department in Dwight School Dubai, mathematics teacher in Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

The Citizens School in Dubai is looking for a leader of inclusion and wellbeing while Cranleigh Abu Dhabi has an opening for a physical education teacher, Amity International School head of computing while Al Rabeeh Academy has a vacancy of the head of early years.

