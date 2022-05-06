WHO: COVID-19 pandemic killed 13-17 million people

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 13 to 17 million people have been killed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure was from 2020 to 2021 in a statement released on Tuesday.

“New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million),” the UN health agency said in a statement.

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

Excess mortality includes deaths related to COVID-19 directly or indirectly due to the pandemic impact.

Majority of the deaths came from Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.