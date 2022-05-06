PhilHealth to increase contribution in June

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or Philhealth is set to hike its contribution starting June in accordance with the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law.

PhilHealth said the contribution rate will be hike to 4% for members earning P10,000 to P80,000 per month.

The increase in contributions will be done next month following their upgrade on their internet system.

Under the law, the premium rate shall increase by increments of 0.5% every year starting from 3% in 2020 until it reached 5%.

The contribution was supposed to increase last year but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is also mulling the possibility of charging its members for the contributions that were not charged due to the pandemic.