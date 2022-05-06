Marcos retains lead in recent OCTA survey

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos maintains his lead in the last presidential survey conducted by the OCTA research group.

The survey was conducted from April 22 to 25. The son of the late dictator maintained his lead of 33% from his rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

58% of the respondents said they will vote for Marcos while Robredo received 25%.

The numbers from the OCTA survey is close to the results released by Pulse Asia survey conducted on April 16- 21, where Marcos got 56% of votes compared to the 23% received by Robredo.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 8% remains in third place with followed by Senator Manny Pacquiao has 5%.

Lagging behind the survey is Senator Ping Lacson with 2%.

2,400 respondents took part in the survey.

“Our internal target remains the same—to reach 70%. If the number of respondents will increase, I’m sure, I’ve seen the trajectory of BBM and Sara, it’s still on upward trend and there’s a chance that we will be able to meet our 70% target come election day,” Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.