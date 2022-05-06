News

De Lima calls Aguirre a ‘liar’, mulls filing new charges

Detained senator Leila De Lima hits back at former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre calling him a certified liar for denying the allegations of former witnessed against her.

“I say it again – Aguirre is a certified liar. He’s an embarrassment to the whole justice system,” De Lima said in a statement.

De Lima said that she will file supplemental charges from she previously filed with the Ombudsman in 2017. 

“This complaint includes a criminal complaint for offering false testimony, use of falsified documents, and grave coercion,” De Lima said.

“Ragos’s affidavit will serve as strong evidence, together with the other documents I already submitted to the Ombudsman, that Aguirre committed these criminal offenses against me when he ordered the preparation and filing of fabricated drug charges against me,” she added.

In a statement, Aguirre said that it was Former Bucor Chief Rafael Ragos who approached him, twice, to give his statements regarding delivering drug money to De Lima.

