Taiwan calls on employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election

The authorities in Taiwan have called on employers to allow Filipinos to vote in the May 9 election.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) called on employers to allow Filipino workers to change their shifts or provide assistance to workers in taking regular paid leave to cast votes at branches of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. The MOL’s Workforce Development Agency (WDA) in a statement said that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse to prevent Philippine nationals from voting.

Of the 139,619 Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan, most of whom are employed in manufacturing and as caregivers, 72 ,779 Filipinos registered as overseas voters for this year’s presidential election which is an increase of 31,319, or over 75 percent, from the 41,460 who registered for the Philippine midterm elections in 2019.

The MOL has asked workers to take measures to protect themselves from the virus including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and maintenance of social distancing to reduce the risk of COVID infection.

